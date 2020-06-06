With 378 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka crosses 5000 mark

With 378 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday(June 6), the infection tally in Karnataka has crossed the 5000-mark.

Of the total 5,213 cases, the state has seen total discharges of 1968 cases and currently has a total of 3184 active cases. Two deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 59 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

Of the 378 new cases reported in the state today, 333 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharashtra and Gujarat and eight related to international traveller from UAE and Turkey.

Among the districts, Udupi is worst affected with 121 cases followed by Yadgir 103 cases, Kalaburgi 69 cases and Dakshina Kannada 24 cases.

Karnataka Commissioner health and family welfare services has issued circular regarding – process for health screening, quarantine and testing of interstate travellers in Unlock-1 period.

Deaths

Patient No-1951, a 55 years female, resident of the Containment zone in Bidar district diagnosed as SARI with cough, breathlessness and weakness. She was admitted on May 16 to the designated hospital, Bidar died on June 5.

In another case patient No-5010, a 82 years female, resident of Containment zone in Vijayapura district. Known case of DM, HTN & IHD died at her residence on May 27 later when a test conducted it tested positive for Covid-19.

Fever Clinics

On Saturday, in 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, a total of 181 people have been screened and till date 12,549 people have been screened. In 528 Fever Clinics in the state, on this day 11,054 people have been screened and till date 6.92 lakh people have been screened. In 104 Fever Clinics of Private Hospital and Colleges which were operationalized, in total 2536 people have been screened and till date 75,607 people have been screened.