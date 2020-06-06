News

With 378 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka crosses 5000 mark

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Of the total 5,213 cases, the state has seen total discharges of 1968 cases and currently has a total of 3184 active cases.

With 378 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday(June 6), the infection tally in Karnataka has crossed the 5000-mark.

Of the total 5,213 cases, the state has seen total discharges of 1968 cases and currently has a total of 3184 active cases. Two deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 59 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

Of the 378 new cases reported in the state today, 333 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharashtra and Gujarat and eight related to international traveller from UAE and Turkey.

Among the districts, Udupi is worst affected with 121 cases followed by Yadgir 103 cases, Kalaburgi 69 cases and Dakshina Kannada 24 cases.

Karnataka Commissioner health and family welfare services has issued circular regarding – process for health screening, quarantine and testing of interstate travellers in Unlock-1 period.

Deaths

Patient No-1951, a 55 years female, resident of the Containment zone in Bidar district diagnosed as SARI with cough, breathlessness and weakness. She was admitted on May 16 to the designated hospital, Bidar died on June 5.

In another case patient No-5010, a 82 years female, resident of Containment zone in Vijayapura district. Known case of DM, HTN & IHD died at her residence on May 27 later when a test conducted it tested positive for Covid-19.

Fever Clinics

On Saturday, in 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, a total of 181 people have been screened and till date 12,549 people have been screened. In 528 Fever Clinics in the state, on this day 11,054 people have been screened and till date 6.92 lakh people have been screened. In 104 Fever Clinics of Private Hospital and Colleges which were operationalized, in total 2536 people have been screened and till date 75,607 people have been screened.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TNAU develops sensor-based sanitiser dispensing unit
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.