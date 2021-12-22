With 54 unicorns, India overtakes UK to third spot: Hurun index

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India has a total of 54 unicorns, ranking it third in the world, according to Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021.
The report said India has more than doubled the number of unicorns from last year and overtook the UK in the tally. “Whilst there are a further 65 unicorns founded by Indians abroad, mainly in Silicon Valley, the percentage of homegrown unicorns has increased from one third to 45 per cent suggesting that the start-up ecosystem in India is maturing,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.
According to Hurun India, India’s list of unicorns is led by edtech platform BYJU’s which is valued at $21 billion, followed by mobile ad-tech platform InMobi valued at $12 billion and hospitality major OYO Rooms with a valuation of $9.5 billion.
The report said there are 122 unicorns in e-commerce globally, of which 15 are in India. In the e-commerce sector, India is the third-largest, only behind the US and China. Further, 39 unicorns in the world have seen their valuation dip below $1billion this year. Among Indian start-ups, Paytm Mall was valued at $3 billion in 2020, the e-commerce company saw its valuation drop below $1 billion this year.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...