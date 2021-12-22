News

With 54 unicorns, India overtakes UK to third spot: Hurun index

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 22, 2021

India is the third-largest, only behind the US and China   -  iStockphoto

India’s list of unicorns is led by edtech platform BYJU’s which is valued at $21 billion

India has a total of 54 unicorns, ranking it third in the world, according to Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021.

The report said India has more than doubled the number of unicorns from last year and overtook the UK in the tally. “Whilst there are a further 65 unicorns founded by Indians abroad, mainly in Silicon Valley, the percentage of homegrown unicorns has increased from one third to 45 per cent suggesting that the start-up ecosystem in India is maturing,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

According to Hurun India, India’s list of unicorns is led by edtech platform BYJU’s which is valued at $21 billion, followed by mobile ad-tech platform InMobi valued at $12 billion and hospitality major OYO Rooms with a valuation of $9.5 billion.

The report said there are 122 unicorns in e-commerce globally, of which 15 are in India. In the e-commerce sector, India is the third-largest, only behind the US and China. Further, 39 unicorns in the world have seen their valuation dip below $1billion this year. Among Indian start-ups, Paytm Mall was valued at $3 billion in 2020, the e-commerce company saw its valuation drop below $1 billion this year.

Published on December 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like