With 7.50 billion sq ft of green buildings, India among the top 5 globally

India has over 7.55 billion sq ft of green built up space and continues to expand in this segment.
V Suresh, National Chairman of the Indian Green Building Council said in a statement, “We have now achieved 75 per cent of our dream to facilitate 10 billion sq ft of green building footprint by 2022. India can become a world leader in sustainable built-environment only with the continued support, guidance and involvement of various national and international stakeholders. All the rating systems of IGBC are designed to address national priorities and are facilitating in meeting many of the Sustainable Development Goals developed by the United Nations.”
Gurmit Singh Arora, Vice Chairman, IGBC, said, “What began as one green building project in 2001 – the IGBC headquarters in Hyderabad, has become a national movement and today this movement belongs to all of us. We should build on the green momentum which we have collectively generated over the past two decades and take the movement to the next higher level. The current pandemic has demonstrated the extraordinary ability of human beings to act as one when most needed. The green building fraternity too will come closer and the green movement shall emerge stronger from this experience.”
The IGBC, formed by CII in 2001, with the support of the government, developers, corporate sector, institutes and other stakeholders has enabled India to become one of the top 5 Countries in the world in terms of green buildings.
As on date, there are 5,975 projects, equivalent to 7.55 billion sq ft, of green buildings and green built-environment in the country. These green projects, from the government and private sector, have adopted IGBCs’ rating systems such as Green Homes, Green New Buildings, Green Healthcare Facilities, Green Schools, Green Factory Buildings, Green Campuses, Green Townships, Green Cities, etc.
IGBC has launched 26 holistic ratings catering to the design, construction and operation of almost all project typologies. IGBC is also a founding member of World Green Building Council (the nodal body of country councils from across the globe) and IGBCs’ achievements have been appreciated and recognized by WGBC in numerous forums.
