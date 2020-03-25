With 8 positive corona cases, AP takes up health survey

Andhra Pradesh has reported its the eighth cornonavirus positive case.

According to a health bulletin released on Wednesday, a person who had returned from the UK tested positive on Tuesday night. No new cases, however, have been reported on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a second comprehensive household survey in the State to tabulate health data of allfamilies. Village volunteers, ASHA workers and others will conduct the survey across the State which will be completed by Thursday.

In a review meeting with officials in Amaravati, Reddy said all coronavirus positive cases registered so far in AP have been either those who returned from abroad or those who had close contact with them.

So far, 14,907 foreign returnees have been kept under observation. The information to be gathered from the second round of survey will help the government augment its efforts being taken to fight Covid-19, the Chief Minister said.

As the State had already announced a lockdown and all people are expected to stay indoors, it would help proper collection of information and health data of all families, he said.