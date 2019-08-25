With CAG’s help, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh hope to settle power dues owed each other

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments expect to resolve the issue of pending power dues with the help of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Both the State governments have been making claims and counterclaims since Telangana was carved out as a separate State from Andhra Pradesh.

The amicable relations between the two chief ministers — Telangana’s K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy — has paved the way to resolve various issues.

D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of TS Transco and TS Genco, said “We expect to resolve the power dues issues in an amicable manner once the claims and counterclaims are looked into. We do not see any hurdles in doing so and have also sought the help of the CAG for the same.”

Refuting allegations

Addressing a media conference, he refuted the allegation of using sub-critical units in thermal power plants and said that nearly 95 per cent of existing thermal power plants are based on this technology. Several other States have also taken up similar projects seeking the Centre’s approval.

And, he said even those States or private units which have set up super-critical units are running them like sub-critical units with lower plant load factor due to the growth of the renewable energy.

He said that the State was firm in supplying 24x7 power to the farm sector, which no other State in the country was doing.

Refuting certain allegations made by some political parties with regard to new power projects, Rao said that the work has been entrusted to the public sector major BHEL.