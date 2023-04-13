With China scaling up it’s war preparedness, strategic forces of the Indian Army and the Air Force jointly conducted a multi-domain exercise in the eastern theatre to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces for undertaking kinetic actions to provide surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces.

Sources in defence establishment stated the exercise carried out in designated areas of Eastern Theatre as per a tactical setting, showcased the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in high altitude and mountainous terrain.

The multi-domain exercise was carried out in the first week of this month to ascertain among other things strategic airlift of special forces though IAF’s fixed and rotary wing platforms by either landing or dropping personnel in designated areas for proposed action, sources pointed out.

Theatrisation of tri-services

C17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi 17s undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision, sources elaborated. “Paratroopers from the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted special heliborne operations with the aim of validating their ability to rapidly deploy into hostile environment using Chinooks and Mi17 helicopters to augment the capability of the regular ground forces,” sources stated.

Such special operations exercises are a mix of conventional/unconventional military actions undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units.

Through the exercise, informed sources, specialised troops were able to also demonstrated speed, agility and lethality, showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting. Overall the troops displayed exceptional professionalism, competence and synergy while operating in the treacherous mountainous terrain, said sources.

The exercise is also another step towards exploring jointness in response to a military situation which is what much awaited theaterisation of tri-services is aimed at.