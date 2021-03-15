With death rate low, lockdown is not option: Maharashta Health Minister

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The incidences of Covid-19 infections are increasing in the state but still the death rate is lower. In such a situation lockdown is not an option, but the restrictions will be further tightened. The people should avoid unnecessary crowds, said Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Monday.
Interacting with the media persons the Health Minister said that vaccination campaign has been accelerated in the state and at least 1.5 lakh people are being vaccinated against Covid-19 every day. There was no shortage of vaccines in the state and efforts were being made to increase the number of vaccinations in private and government hospitals. He also appealed to people above 60 years of age to complete their vaccination.
The Health Minister said 85 per cent of infected patients in the state did not have symptoms. Therefore, most of them have been advised home quarantine. As a result, there is currently no shortage of hospital beds in the state.
The triad of tracking, testing and treatment is being carried out to prevent the spread of infection and the number of corona tests are being increased in the state. Strict restrictions are being imposed to prevent crowds at weddings and other social functions. The people should also be careful not to crowd spontaneously.
The Health Minister appealed to the people of the state to abide by the Covid-19 pandemic rules and cooperate with authorities.
