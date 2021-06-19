With positivity rate as criteria, Karnataka eases Covid curbs in 16 districts

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Karnataka has taken the positivity rate in the districts as criteria to lift current lockdown restrictions in the state.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, announcing the government’s decision on Saturday, said “The relaxation is being done on the basis of the positivity rate in the districts as discussed with my Cabinet colleagues on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee.”
He further said "The current relaxation measures is a balance between livelihood and strict measures to curb Covid-19 in the state. 16 districts have a positivity rate less than 5 per cent and 13 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 per cent.
Yediyurappa said lockdown relaxation applicable in the entire State is as follows: Daily night curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew from Friday night 7 pm to Monday 5 am.
Public transport - Buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. In Bengaluru, BMTC/Metro are allowed to operate.
Status quo to be maintained in Mysuru district which has a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.
The government plans to continue restrictions in the state on cinema houses, religious places and sporting arenas like playgrounds with spectators and swimming pools until further notice.
The following relaxations are made in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumukur, Kolar, Bengaluru urban (including BBMP) Gadag, Raichur, Bagalakote, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadagiri and Bidar districts which have less than 5 per cent positivity rate.
All shops can be opened up to 5 pm in the evening. For dining at hotels, clubs, restaurants (excluding liquor) without AC is allowed with 50 per cent capacity up to 5 pm in these districts. Permission is granted for conducting outdoor sports activities without spectators and gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity (without AC facility).
All government/private offices are permitted to work with 50 per cent capacity. Lodges and resorts can function only with 50 per cent capacity.
In 13 districts having positivity between 5 and 10 per cent, lockdown measures are to continue and relaxations as per Government Order of June 11 is applicable. The districts are: Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chamrajngagar, Chikmagalur, Bangalore rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellari, Chirtradurga and Vijayapura.
Lasika Mela
Earlier in the day, Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health & Medical Education said Lasika Mela is being launched on June 21. “The special drive will include 18-44 age group, 45 plus and front line warriors.”
“We have a stock of 14 lakh doses and we have set a target to inoculate 5-7 lakh people on Monday,” he added.
The state government so far has administered more than 1.8 crore doses, and the State accounts for more than 6.6 per cent of the total doses administered in the country.
