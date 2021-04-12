With SUV sales zoom, total UV sales in India cross 1 million mark in FY21

The sales of utility vehicles crossed 1 million mark in the Covid-19-battered fiscal 2020-21 as the SUVs continued to grow at higher rate.

Total UV wholesales (include all categories such as SUVs, MUVs, MPVs) put together stood at 1.06 million in FY21 as compared to 9.46 lakh in FY20, according to the data provided by SIAM.

With growing shift towards SUVs, slew of new launches and pent-up demand have spurred the growth of volumes in the UV segment in the post-lockdown phase.

Passenger car sales fell to 1.54 million in FY 21 when compared with 1.69 million in FY20.

Overall passenger vehicle sales (include cars, UVs and vans) stood at 2.71 million in FY21 as compared to 2.77 million in FY20, 3.37 million in FY19 and 3.28 million in FY18.

Sales of medium and heavy-duty vehicles stood at 1.61 lakh units in FY21 as compared to 2.24 lakh units in FY20, while LCV volumes declined to 4.08 lakh units when compared with 4.93 lakh units.

Motorcycle sales fell to 1.002 crore units when compared with 1.121 crore units in FY20, while Scooter volumes stood at 44.8 million units in FY21 (55.66 million units in FY20).