With the support of TVS Mobility, the CII Centre of Excellence on Employment & Livelihood has launched a project under the name, Puthiya Payanam: Valarchiyai Noki. This initiative will support 1000 micro-entrepreneurs across 8 districts of Tamil Nadu during this fiscal. The scheme was launched in the presence of TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu.

“As we launch this new CII project to support micro-enterprises, I want to underscore the government’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and job creation. The MSME sector contributes 30 per cent of the State’s industrial output and 45 per cent of our exports. Our government is dedicated to supporting MSMEs through initiatives that enhance market linkages, promote digitalisation and provide continuous upskilling. We stand ready to support all micro-enterprises on this new journey, ensuring that Tamil Nadu continues to lead in innovation and economic growth,” said Rajaa.

R Dinesh, Immediate Past President, CII & Chairman, CII Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood, urged the corporate sector to step up and support at least 10, ideally 100, micro-entrepreneurs in their growth journey to drive meaningful impact.

He acknowledged the support of key State departments such as EDII (Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute) TN, TN Rise and Start-up TN to — Puthiya Payanam: Valarchiyai Noki — the first-ever initiative of the Centre of Excellence on Employment & Livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

To start with, micro entrepreneurs from nine districts in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin and Salem — will be supported.

Archana Patnaik, IAS, Secretary of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Tamil Nadu, highlighted that “Microenterprises are the backbone of the Indian economy, particularly in terms of employment generation. According to Udyam Platform data, Tamil Nadu has 27 lakh registered MSMEs, with 98 per cent being microenterprises. It’s crucial to recognise this distinction, as the needs of microenterprises differ significantly from those of small and medium enterprises.”

“As we strive towards Viksit Bharat and aim for our State to become a $1 trillion economy, supporting micro-enterprises in scaling up is essential. This will boost livelihoods, create more employment and drive development for both the State and the nation,” said Srivats Ram, Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Managing Director of Wheels India.

