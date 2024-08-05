Walsh Karra Holdings, a US-based investment firm, and WE Hub — India’s first state-led nodal organisation for women’s entrepreneurship — signed an MoU guaranteeing an investment of $ 5 million for WE Hub over the next five years.

The MoU was signed in the presence of WE Hub CEO Sita Pallacholla, WK Holdings’ Phani Karra and Greg Walsh, and Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Monday.

“Women entrepreneurship will liberate our society and unleash the truest potential of Telangana. No society can achieve its fullest potential without enabling and empowering women,” said the Chief Minister.

Walsh said, “With this initiative, over the next five years, WKH will also invest $100 million in start-ups incubating in Telangana ecosystem, both WE Hub incubated start-ups and beyond, thus fostering growth story of both urban and rural Telangana”.