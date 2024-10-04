The upcoming Air Show at Chennai’s Marina Beach this Sunday is expected to showcase a remarkable display of expertise by trailblazing women of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The event aims to highlight the significant strides made by women in the IAF as they participate in advanced aircraft flights and various aerial demonstrations.

The IAF has made impressive progress in promoting gender equality in a field historically dominated by men. This journey began in 1992 with the induction of women officers in Ground Duty branches, reaching a major milestone in 2015 when women were trained as fighter pilots. This shift marked a move from deploying women in short-service commissioned roles on the ground to combat roles in the air, an area once restricted to men. The IAF also became the first of India’s three defence services to offer Permanent Commission to women officers, according to an official note.

Flying high

Over the years, women in the IAF have continually broken barriers and set new standards. Notable examples include Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami, the first woman to fly the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, and Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who played a key role in air defence during the Balakot strike. Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi also made history as the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly a solo sortie in a MiG-21 Bison.

An official statement from the IAF further highlighted the courage of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena during the Kargil War and the exceptional skills of Squadron Leader Arpita Singh, who flew her Cheetal helicopter in the challenging Siachen Glaciers. These women, often from modest backgrounds, have showcased extraordinary determination, proving that dreams know no limits.

The IAF credited its gender-neutral HR policies, which emphasise equity, safety and a supportive work environment, for the steady rise in the number of women within its ranks.

The air show on October 6 will serve as a powerful platform for these women to demonstrate their exceptional skills, redefining the role of women in India’s defence forces and inspiring future generations to reach for the skies.