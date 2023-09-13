Women’s participation in the blue-collar industry have increased by 35- 40 per cent post-pandemic, but overall percentage of women in the blue-collar workforce is extremely low and stands still between 14-15 per cent, according to a report by Entitled Solutions.

The report revealed that domestic responsibilities, societal norms, concerns about physical safety, and disparities in digital and skill literacy are primary factors contributing to the gender gap. Women’s participation in blue-collar jobs in India has ranged between 10-15 per cent in recent years.

In terms of recruitment and hiring, women workers are predominantly recruited through community-oriented networks, while male workers often find job opportunities through digital platforms and job boards.

Positive changes

Regarding the workplace environment, the report notes that traditionally, harassment and discrimination against women in blue-collar jobs have been prevalent. However, positive changes are emerging, thanks to government policies, NGOs, and civil groups advocating for safety, training, and support for women workers.

Anshul Khurana, Co-founder of Entitled Solutions, said,” The report is a profound revelation of the challenges women face in these roles. It’s a reflection of societal norms, workplace biases and systemic barriers. Yet, it’s also a testament to the resilience and untapped potential of women in blue-collar work. To bridge this gender gap, we need a collective effort, from government incentives to specialized training programs.”

Career advancement

When it comes to career advancement, the report finds that adverse gender stereotypes, a lack of specific training, and lower wages for women contribute to disparities. Data suggests that women in blue-collar roles are paid approximately 15-20 per cent less than their male counterparts.

The report also highlights the need for specialised support programs to enable and empower women in specific workforce segments. Initiatives like financial products, women-friendly workplace policies, and flexible health and wage coverage plans can be instrumental in fostering gender equality.

In terms of data and ratio, women currently represent about 14-15 per cent of the overall blue-collar workforce. This proportion drops significantly to around 1 per cent in new-age gig jobs. However, female participation has increased by 35-40 per cent post-pandemic.