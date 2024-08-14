Around 6,000 special guests, including 150 women sarpanches and representatives of farmers’ producer organisations from across the country, have been invited to witness the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Thursday.

People’s participation

In line with the ‘Jan Bhandari’ or people’s participation vision of the government, other invitees include tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Members, tribal entrepreneurs funded by National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation, beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Indian contingent which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics will also be seen at the venue.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, this Independence Day celebration with the theme of Viksit Bharat@2047 “will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Students benefiting from Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will also attend the event, the Ministry informed.

Women to the fore

The government has also ensured that there is a sizeable presence of women among the invitees. Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) & Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi & Drone Didi initiatives and Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of Child Welfare Committee & District Child Protection Units will also witness the ceremony, the MOD elaborated.

One guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of Border Roads Organisation; students from the PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats that achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event, the MOD stated.

Three thousand winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 24 persons each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta.