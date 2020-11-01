Women Startup Summit: Bioscan enters global round of ‘She Loves Tech’

Kerala Startup Mission concluded its pioneering six-day programme with a ‘Women Startup Summit 2020’ that made a clarion call for launching businesses that can improve the living standards of common people.

State IT Secretary, Mohammed Y Safirulla, said new-age entrepreneurs should make greater use of modern technology that can resolve issues such as waste management and water shortage.

The winners at the summit should not lose time in hitting the market with their innovative gadgets, he told the delegates at the event organised in association with Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.

Winning teams

KSUM-incubated Riafy Technologies of Kochi was declared the ‘Best Inclusive Startup’ while IIMK Live of Kozhikode became the Best Inclusive Incubator. Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology, Kodakara was chosen the Best Inclusive IEDC.

The most-awaited competition ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’ saw close to 100 participants vying for honours with their women-friendly products.

Bioscan Research Pvt Ltd qualified for the international level while the runners-up were Spookfish Innovations, AI, Infinite Circle Inc and India Pvt Ltd..

At ‘She Loves Tech’, 12 entrepreneurs presented their products to invite potential investors. As many as 28 entrepreneurs got expert advice from KSUM’s Investor Café.

The summit, which aims to boost female presence in entrepreneurial ventures, held sessions on the oppurtunities women get in launching technology start-ups and the challenges they face in the process.

KSUM is the State government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.