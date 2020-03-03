Women’s Day: PM Modi to give away his social media accounts to inspirational women

After sending the entire social media in a tizzy by putting up a cryptic tweet on “giving up” all his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally revealed on Tuesday that it’s all for a cause.

The Prime Minister announced that on Women’s Day he will be giving away his social media accounts to “women whose life and work inspire us.” In a tweet he added, “ This will help them ignite motivation in millions.”

“Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” he added in a tweet.

“How can you get a chance to take over the PM’s social media accounts for a day? You can use social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to post about your achievements, if you think what you have done is inspirational using the #SheInspiresUs. One can also shoot a video and post it on YouTube using #SheInspiresUs.”

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Select entries will get a chance to take-over Prime Minister’s official social media accounts to enable them to share their thoughts and ideas with the world, the social media post added.