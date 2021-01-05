Wonderla Hyderabad to reopen on January 9

Wonderla Holidays Ltd., the amusement park chain, is set to reopen in Hyderabad from January 9, 2021 onwards after the prolonged lockdowwn due to Covid pandemic.

Thanking the Covid-19 frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic, Wonderla plans to invite 5,000 frontline workers including their family members to the Hyderabad Park for a fun-filled day. The park will exclusively be open for them on January 7 and 8, 2021.

The frontline workers along with their families will get free entry to the park with access to all the dry/land rides and free lunch, tea, and snacks. The selected invitees will include doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, police, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, etc.

Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said, “We received an overwhelming response from the public in Bangalore and Kochi which reinforced our confidence to reopen Wonderla Hyderabad.”