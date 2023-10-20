New Delhi

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will start setting up India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC) from next year in collaboration with the industry and academia, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State said on Friday.

The India Semiconductor R&D Committee also handed over the report on the ISRC to the Minister. The semiconductor laboratory will be modernised and pivoted to drive innovation while co-locating with the ISRC.

While appreciating the efforts made by the members of India Semiconductor R&D Committee, Chandrasekhar said, “After months of dedicated research, India Semiconductor R&D Committee has laid out a roadmap of ISRC, realising what can be the architectural design of PM Modi’s vision for the semiconductor ecosystem.”

PM’s Vision

In December 2021, the government committed an investment of ₹ 76,000 crore ($10 billion) to catalyse the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.

“The ISRC report is part of a decadal strategy, that will significantly impact India, our young Indian scientists, researchers, and startups. It aligns with the PM’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’. In the next four-five years, the ISRC will become one of the leading semiconductor research institutions in the world,” Chandrasekhar added.

The Minister also mentioned that ISRC is part of a graded approach that the government is taking to make India a global semiconductor research and innovation hub.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit