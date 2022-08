Working to reduce wait times for visas: Canadian High Commission in India

With a large number of Indians facing long waiting times for Canadian visas, Canada's High Commission here said it understands their "frustration and disappointment", and assured that it is working to improve the situation.

The Canadian High Commission, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week and that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time.

"We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake," it said.

Processing time

"Many thousands of students in India are receiving their visas each week. We will continue to make every effort to reduce wait times against an unprecedented volume of applications received," the mission said.

It said the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks.

"While processing times in India have been higher in 2022, we are making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally," the High Commission said.

"We urge students who are still waiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes," it said.

(1/5) ⚠️ Visa applicants – We know that a large number of you have experienced significant wait times with your applications. We understand many have not received visa decisions and have had to adjust travel plans, despite having applied several weeks or months in advance. pic.twitter.com/V2eWxwnmqZ — Canada in India (@CanadainIndia) August 18, 2022

Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students.