Working towards 24x7 clean water in every household: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his Government is making all efforts to ensure 24x7 water supply to every household in Delhi.
“We promised you that just like the AAP government has ensured 24x7 electricity in the last five years, we will also ensure 24x7 clean water in every household in Delhi in the next five years,” said Kejriwal.
The Government has decided to appoint a consultant in Delhi who will suggest measures to ensure the provision of 24x7 water to every household in Delhi. The process got a bit delayed due to Corona, otherwise, it would have been completed in March or April, he added.
In Delhi, the water pressure is low and people have to install pumps, and if one person installs a pump, it causes a problem for their neighbours. Every household has to install water tanks to store water.
“We have to bring all of this to an end. Just like the citizens living in the national capital of other countries receive 24x7 water with full pressure, without the need for a water tank and any water pump, we will do the same in Delhi," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said that most of the currently available water is either pilfered or leaked, and there is no accountability of this water.
“We have to rectify the management of this water and bring this water under accountability. As of now, a considerable amount of water gets wasted in Delhi, the management of water in Delhi is not correct, and there is no accountability of the water management system," he said.
On the claims of privatising the water supply in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “No privatisation of water is happening, I am myself against privatisation of water. There can be no privatisation of water at any cost.”
