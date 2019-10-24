World Bank President David Malpass to be in India on Friday

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
World Bank President David Malpass will reach New Dellhi on Friday on a four days (October 25-28) visit to India. It will be his first trip to India since assuming the leadership in April this year
During his visit, Malpass will focus on understanding the emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term as it strives to boost growth and meet the aspirations of its people and on developing the World Bank Group’s partnership with India.
While in India, Malpass will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will also meet other government officials, the private sector, and civil society. At the invitation of the Indian government, Malpass will visit Gujarat to deliver the inaugural address at a Three-day event on strengthening the capacity of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He will interact with the new cohort of civil servants to discuss ideas on strengthening public administration in India. He will also give a keynote speech at the next NITI Aayog’s Lecture Series on the role of the financial sector in India’s development.
“India has made strong progress in reducing extreme poverty and implementing market-oriented reforms over the past three decades,” Malpass said.
He added that he looks forward to his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to discuss the government’s priorities, and how the World Bank Group can best support India’s efforts toward boosting broad-based growth, reducing extreme poverty and raising living standards.
India been an important partner of the World Bank Group. As of June 2019, total net commitments from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and International Development Association (IDA) stood at $25.5 billion (IBRD $16.9 billion, IDA $ 8.4 billion) across 101 projects.
As of end June 2019, International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) India portfolio amounted to committed exposure of approximately $6.9 billion, across 219 clients.
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism