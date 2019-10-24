World Bank President David Malpass to be in India on Friday

World Bank President David Malpass will reach New Dellhi on Friday on a four days (October 25-28) visit to India. It will be his first trip to India since assuming the leadership in April this year

During his visit, Malpass will focus on understanding the emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term as it strives to boost growth and meet the aspirations of its people and on developing the World Bank Group’s partnership with India.

While in India, Malpass will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will also meet other government officials, the private sector, and civil society. At the invitation of the Indian government, Malpass will visit Gujarat to deliver the inaugural address at a Three-day event on strengthening the capacity of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He will interact with the new cohort of civil servants to discuss ideas on strengthening public administration in India. He will also give a keynote speech at the next NITI Aayog’s Lecture Series on the role of the financial sector in India’s development.

“India has made strong progress in reducing extreme poverty and implementing market-oriented reforms over the past three decades,” Malpass said.

He added that he looks forward to his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to discuss the government’s priorities, and how the World Bank Group can best support India’s efforts toward boosting broad-based growth, reducing extreme poverty and raising living standards.

India been an important partner of the World Bank Group. As of June 2019, total net commitments from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and International Development Association (IDA) stood at $25.5 billion (IBRD $16.9 billion, IDA $ 8.4 billion) across 101 projects.

As of end June 2019, International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) India portfolio amounted to committed exposure of approximately $6.9 billion, across 219 clients.