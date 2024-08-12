A high-level delegation from the World Bank met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Monday.

The World Bank team has been on a visit to Amaravati for the last two days and has widely travelled in the capital region and examined the nature of the half-constructed structures.

The team consisting of four members including the Bank’s Infrastructure Senior Specialists and South Asian Urban Practice Experts, held discussions with the officials of the Capital Region Development Authority before meeting the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister explained the status of the Amaravati Capital Project and the road ahead for speedy completion of the Greenfield Capital.

The visit of the WB team assumes significance in the wake of the Centre’s announcement in the Budget 2024-25 to facilitate ₹15,000 crore loans from the multilateral agencies for the completion of the project.