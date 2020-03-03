World Productivity Congress to be held in India after gap of 45 years in May

World Productivity Congress, the world’s largest convention for productivity development, will be held in India after a gap of 45 years.

The Montreal headquartered World Confederation of Productivity Science (WCPS) has been organising this future-shaping convention since 1969. Last time, WPC was held in India was in 1974.

The 19th edition of World Productivity Congress (WPC) will be held on May 7 and 8 in the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore.

The foremost future-shaping productivity deliberation event will discuss on innovation and world-class practices that shape future productivity growth. WPC brings together a group of leading businessmen, industrialists, scholars, politicians, administrators and productivity experts from around the globe and across sectors of industry, commerce and public services.

Previously, the event was held in UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, Chile, South Africa, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden and Bahrain.

WPC takes a broad, inclusive and holistic view of productivity, recognising that to be sustainable, businesses, governments and other organisations have to address social, environmental and economic productivities. The Congress is co-organised in India by PDA Trade Fairs.

The takeaways from the 19th edition of the World Productivity Congress aims to be a catalyst for shaping future government approaches to enhance productivity for shaping future organisational strategies.

Themed as “Industry 4.0 - Innovation and Productivity” which represents the Fourth Industrial Revolution that amalgamates the capabilities of humans and machines.

It uses innovations based on artificial intelligence, IoT and connectivity in industry, advanced manufacturing and the service sectors to increase productivity in a sustainable manner.

The congress will focus on topics Digital Transformation, Technologies for I-4.0, Innovation in Service Industries, Implications for Global Challenges and Smart Manufacturing.