World Rabies Day: Rabies killed more people in India in the last 5 years than Covid-19

Worldwide, September 28 is observed as World Rabies Day to mark the death anniversary of French scientist Louis Pasteur, the inventor of the rabies vaccine. Coinciding with the Day, efforts have been initiated to create awareness about the disease.
Rabies is an infectious viral disease that is fatal by the time its symptoms start appearing after an animal bite.
The WHO estimates the death toll caused by rabies in India at about 1 lakh in the last five years with more than 1/3rd (36 per cent) of the total deaths across the globe. Every year in the world, 90 per cent of rabies deaths occur in the children living in rural areas of Africa and Asia while coming into contact with infected dogs. The number of rabies deaths are still much higher than Covid-19 related deaths reported so far (94,500 as on September 27).
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading biologicals company, organised a virtual session to address the issue with eminent heath experts on the occasion of World Rabies Day.
IIL believes that awareness plays the vital role in rabies prevention. The initiative “Fearless against Rabies”, is a digital campaign intended to create awareness on varied aspects related to rabies.
Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, in a statement said, “IIL is playing a significant role in eradicating and providing cost-effective tools for the control of various zoonotic diseases in the country including the dreaded Rabies. As we move ahead there is an acute need of increasing the awareness level among the population at large.”
Indian Immunologicals has been a pioneer in making anti-rabies vaccine accessible for both humans and animals. IIL is one of the world’s largest producers of rabies vaccines and consistent supply of “Abhayrab” anti-rabies vaccine has helped reduce the burden of this deadly disease.
IIL, a subsidiary company of the National Dairy Development Board, is a leading biologicals player and the world’s largest manufacturer of animal rabies vaccine (Raksharab) and human rabies vaccine (Abhayrab) in the country with 30 million combined vaccines doses every year from its facilities in India.
