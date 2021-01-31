World would benefit from a self-reliant India: Modi

The world would benefit immensely from India’s self-reliance campaign as was shown recently India’s exports of two made-in India Covid-19 vaccines to a number of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“The more India is capable, the more will she serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more,” the Prime Minister said in his monthly national broadcast Mann ki Baat, adding that it is this thought that underpins India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Modi said two made-in India vaccines have become a symbol of India’s self-pride. “During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world today, since is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines,” he said.

Citing what one Kirti from Madurai who wrote that her friends from other countries are thanking India for helping the world to fight against Corona, Modi said many Presidents and Prime Ministers of other countries too sent similar messages to him. He specifically mentioned the tweet of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which he likened India to Lord Hanuman carrying Mritsanjivani a depicted in epic Ramayana.

He, however, did not fail to mention about the “insult” to the tricolour that happened on January 26 Red Fort and said the entire country was saddened by it.

Modi said the country would commence the celebration of 75 years of its independence – Amrit Mahotasav -- this year. He urged Indian youth to explore places associated with India freedom struggle heroes.

He said the freedom struggle was fought with full might in every part of the country. In every corner of India, great sons and brave daughters were born who gave up their lives for the nation. “Hence it is very important that we preserve the saga of their struggles for our sake and their memories and for this we can write about them to keep their memories alive for generations to come. I appeal to all countrymen, especially the young friends to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom,” the Prime Minister said. He urged to write books about the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in their area, adding that the Ministry of Human Resources Development is coming up with an initiative to encourage young writers in all States and languages to deeply study Indian heritage and culture.

Modi also cited the examples of a group of tribal women in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh who took the ownership of a rice mill where they were earlier working forming a self-help group and a young woman in Jhansi who is cultivating strawberry despite adverse weather conditions. Praising a month-long Strawberry Festival conducted by Gurleen Chawla, a law student in Jhansi, he said such experiments not only demonstrate the spirit of innovation, but also the way in which the agriculture sector in the country is adopting new technologies. “The government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in that direction. The efforts of the government shall continue in future,” Modi said. He however did not mention anything about the ongoing farmer protests across the country.

Also came in for praise during the Mann ki Baat programme was how a local vegetable market in Boinpalli in Hyderabad was using rotten vegetable for making electricity and biogas which is used for powering the market as well as cooking at the canteen at the market. Nearly 10 tonnes of waste generated there is used for generating 500 units of electricity and about 30 kg of biofuel every day, he said.