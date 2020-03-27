101-year old Italian man survives coronavirus

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
In a rare instance, a 101-year old man in the coastal Italian town of Rimini has recently recovered from COVID-19, according to media reports. As per reports, a patient dubbed as “Mr P” was admitted to the infirm Hospital in Remini, Italy last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 101-year old Mr P was born in 1919 after his mother had survived the 1918 flu pandemic which had claimed the lives of over 600,000 Italians. "Mr P.", is believed to be the oldest person to recover from the novel coronavirus, according to a report by the Xinhua news agency. Mr P’s family had brought him home on Wednesday evening.
In a televised interview on Thursday, Vice Mayor of Rimini, Gloria Lisi had said that Mr P’s recovery had become "the story everyone talked about" in the hospital. "Everyone saw hope for the future of all of us in the recovery of a person more than 100 years old.” The case is a glimmer of hope for Italy, one of the worst impacted countries across the globe. Italy has reported over 80,000 cases with the death toll in the country surpassing 8200 according to reports.
According to media reports, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy maybe 10 times higher than the official data released by the government the head of the agency collating the data had said on Tuesday. Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Agency estimated that as many as 6,40,000 people could have been infected in the country. He further said that thousands of cases in Italy might potentially have gone undetected due to limited testing, as per a Reuters report.
