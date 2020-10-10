Second US presidential debate officially cancelled

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
The second presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.
The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed on Friday that the October 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.
Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the President’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.
But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.
The third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.
