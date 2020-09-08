60,000 UK people struggling with ‘long Covid’ for over 3 months: Report

According to an app-based coronavirus symptom study conducted by a professor at King’s College London, around 60,000 people in the United Kingdom have been struggling with the “long Covid-19” for over three months. This is due to the lack of care and treatment of the debilitating symptoms of the virus, the Guardian reported.

Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, surveyed more than 300,000 people, and stated that Covid-19-related symptoms lasted for over a month for these people.

Of these, around 60,000 people have experienced the symptoms persisting for more than three months.

The study indicated that the symptoms varied from person to person. Some cases were mild, while some were debilitating, with breathlessness and fatigue.

While some patients had resorted to using wheelchairs. Some patients also mentioned that attempting to perform everyday chores could leave them bedridden for days.

Another study published in the journal EurekAlert! claimed that coronavirus patients can suffer from long-term lung and cardiovascular damage, but the damage can be alleviated over time.

The researchers stated that more than half of the patients who participated in the study had at least one persistent symptom, predominantly breathlessness and coughing. CT scans still showed lung damage in 88 per cent of patients that could last for 6-12 weeks.