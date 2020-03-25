World

7.5-magnitude quake hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands: USGS

PTI Moscow | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 59 kilometres (37 miles), USGS added.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said it was “analyzing the event to determine the level of danger”.

