90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan still have damaged lungs: Study

A team of Chinese doctors conducted a study on Covid-19 patients in Wuhan, who have been recuperated from the disease, and found that 90 per cent of the patients still have damaged lungs, Hindustan Times reported.

The team, Peng Zhiyong, the director of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, has been conducting follow-ups of the recovered patients since April.

The team of doctors noted that recovered patients could only walk for 400 meters in six minutes, while their healthy peers can cover 500 meters at the same time. The average age of volunteers was 59.

Liang Tengxiao, a doctor from the Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, mentioned in the study that some patients still use oxygen masks even after getting discharged from the hospital. The average age of his volunteers was 69.

The results revealed that immune responses developed by the body to fight the Covid-19 got disappeared in 10 patients out of the 100 patients who took part in the study. While the immune system of the 100 patients has not fully recovered, as per the reports published in Chinese news reports.