94% of Covid-19 positive patients died due to comorbidities: CDC

According to a new report commissioned by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 94 per cent of Covid-19 positive patients who died from the virus in the United States had underlying conditions or comorbidities.

The report further noted that only 6 per cent of the patients died from the virus without having any co-morbidities.

“For 6 per cent of the deaths, Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned,” as per the CDC report cited in the Xinhua news agency.

“For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to Covid-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or cases per death,” the report further added.

CDC, in its report, also said that the top underlying conditions leading to fatalities of Covid-19 patients include influenza, respiratory failure, diabetes, pneumonia, hypertensive diseases, renal failure, heart failure, cardiac arrest, vascular and unspecified dementia, intentional and unintentional injury.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in the US stood at 183,579 as of Tuesday, while the number of total coronavirus cases rose to 6,028,617, as per the tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Both figures are the highest in the world.