A bubble scarier than Big Tech is brewing in China

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
In China, an even scarier bubble than Big Tech is brewing. It’s engineered not by the nation’s notorious mom-and-pop investors, but professional stock pickers.
These days, even a soy sauce maker can be valued at 100 times earnings. And this is no penny stock: Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co is a blue chip with an $81-billion market cap. From pig farmers to manufacturers of China’s famous fiery liquor, the food and beverage industry has surpassed banks as the heavyweight in the benchmark CSI 300 Index. On average, the sector has rallied 60 per cent this year.
This trade started to unwind last week. On Thursday, without warning, Foshan Haitian tumbled off its record high. The sell-off widened to the entire sector Friday. Foshan dropped 14 per cent in two days.
Unlike the retail-focused tech names in Shenzhen, these blue chips are chased by institutional investors. Mutual fund managers have allocated 11.8 per cent of their money to food and beverage stocks on average, second only to healthcare, data compiled by Haitong Securities Co show.
This comes just as mutual funds are raising money at record pace at over 2 trillion yuan ($292 billion) from January to August, that’s more than all of 2019. No surprise, hybrid and stock funds got the lion’s share. This year’s bull market boosted managers’ performance, which in turn attracted inflows.
All that money has to go somewhere. Much as Beijing has advocated investing in young hard-tech stocks, professionals are still apprehensive. More than half of their money is allocated to companies on the main boards, which have profitability requirements.
Food and beverage companies have become investor darlings thanks to their predictable cash flows. Take Foshan Haitian, for example. Its sales growth has been consistently above 10 per cent since 2012, while its profit has been expanding even faster. Buying Foshan is akin to holding corporate bonds with a 10 per cent to 20 per cent coupon rate, wrote Bank of China Ltd in a recent report.
That may well be, but an influx of money for a limited number of shares is making this space crowded. Foshan, for instance, has a free float of just 14 per cent, as its controlling shareholder holds a 58 per cent stake. With floats of 26 per cent and 33 per cent, baijiu makers Kweichow Moutai Co and Wuliangye Yibin Co aren’t much better. As a result, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50 times has become the norm in this sector.
To their credit, professionals still care about profit forecasts. But at what price? Food companies earnings yields are now well below what China’s 10-year government bonds offer, which rose above 3 per cent last week.
Money managers are having a tough time navigating the bull market this year. A lack of market depth aside, they have to find ways to not only beat the benchmark but also their peers. In China, actively-managed stock funds reported an average 45 per cent return in the first eight months. This entire industry has thus been put on a spinning wheel, perpetually looking for growth and paying an exorbitant price for it. All it takes is a further jump in bond yields, and the markets shooting stars will come crashing down to earth.
(This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron’s, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.)
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...