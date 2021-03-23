Afghanistan seeks vaccine cooperation, trade & transit, regional connectivity with India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Afghanistan and India need to take forward the work being done in the various bilateral joint working groups and commissions and the critical areas of attention have to be vaccine cooperation, trade and transit, including developments in Chabahar port and regional connectivity, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said.
Kabul will continue to work with India on trade and economic cooperation regardless of the peace process, Atmar said at an interaction with journalists organised by the Indian Women's Press Corps on Tuesday.
“We will make sure it happens in a more efficient and beneficial manner,” he added.
The Minister said vaccine cooperation has to be an area of primary focus and expressed his gratitude to India for extending help to the country to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Regional connectivity and trade and transit would also be areas to be given prominence especially development of the Chabahar port in Iran that will serve as a gateway for trade with Afghanistan.
The Afghan Foreign Minister is on a three-day trip to India and has already met his counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
During the meeting, Atmar discussed the peace plan of Afghanistan for the success of Afghanistan peace negotiations, per a press release issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Afghanistan after his meeting with Doval. “He said the plan would pave the way for a lasting peace based on the will of the Afghan people and strengthen Afghanistan's role as a bridge for connectivity and cooperation between regional countries and the international community,” the statement said.
Regarding the existence of terrorist groups and networks in the region, Atmar stated that the severance of ties between the Taliban and terrorist outfits was one of the group's commitments and a basic condition for the success of peace talks that can allow the return of the Taliban to political and civil life.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...