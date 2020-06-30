World

After Twitch, Reddit bans Trump’s popular forum 'The_Donald'

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Social media platform Reddit has closed r/The_Donald, a forum widely popular among US President Donald Trump’s fan base. Reddit said on Monday that the forum flouted its rules against hate speeches, Reuters reported.

This comes as Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) live-streaming platform Twitch temporarily suspended Trump’s official channel, saying it violated Twitch’s policies on hateful speech. Tech giant Google also banned six leading nationalist accounts.

Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman said in a detailed post stating the content policies that communities and users need to follow not to get barred. Reddit was banning about 2,000 subreddits, the majority of which were inactive, he said.

Responding to social media sites’ actions, a Trump campaign spokesman asked people to follow Trump’s campaign app “to hear directly from the president.” He did not directly address the sites’ actions.

Huffman said earlier this month that Reddit would strengthen its content policy after Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned from the firm’s board and former CEO Ellen Pao criticized its handling of r/The_Donald, as per the Reuters report.

The new list of banned subreddits also included the left-wing r/ChapoTrapHouse, which Huffman said consistently hosted rule-breaking content. It had an average of 42,949 daily active users, according to Reddit.

Reddit’s list showed r/The_Donald had an average of 7,780 daily active users. Earlier hundreds of users used to storm into Reddit during Trump’s heyday in the 2016 presidential election.

Only about 200 of the banned forums listed by Reddit had more than ten daily users.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity,” Huffman said.

