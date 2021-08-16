Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country's airspace.
A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's US-to-India flights.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on Monday but many planes overflying neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.
Airlines and governments have paid more attention to the risks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles.
A Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukrainein 2014, killing all 298 people on board, and an Ukraine International Airlines jet was downed by Iran's military in2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
The US Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and otherU.S. operators.
The FAA said flights operating below 26,000 feet were prohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largelycovers Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid KarzaiInternational Airport, citing the risk "posed by extremist/militant activity."
The restrictions do not apply to U.S. military operations.
Other countries, including Canada, Britain, Germany andFrance had also advised airlines to maintain an altitude of atleast 25,000 feet over Afghanistan, according to website Safe Airspace, which tracks such warnings.
Commercial flights set to land in Afghanistan have also beenaffected by the chaos on the ground. Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, until further notice,the airline said on its website.(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Costa Pitas inLondon and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; writing by Jamie Freed.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...