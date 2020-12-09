Aliens exist and Trump knows about them, claims former Israel’s space chief

A former Israeli space security chief made a surprising revelation by claiming that the United States and Israel are in contact with extraterrestrials from a “galactic federation.”

In an interview with the local Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot, Haim Eshed (87) said, “The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.”

The parts of the interview that was aired on Friday was published in the English daily Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. The retired officer further claimed that the aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.”

He said that the US President is also aware of it. Eshed, who headed Israel’s space security program for nearly 30 years, said that the Galactic Federation of aliens and their cooperation with the US includes a secret underground base on Mars.

He said, “Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens’ existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first’. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Eshed further averred that aliens have struck an agreement to keep their moves under wraps.

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are,” said Eshed, according to Jewish Press quoted in the report.