Amazon services down for multiple users - Downdetector

July 11 Amazon.com Inc's platforms,including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late on Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 38,000 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 500 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according toDowndetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

About 80% of the issues reported were with its website,while 15% was with its log in and 5% with its check-out,according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports froma series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.