America loves India: Trump thanks Modi for his greetings on US Independence Day

United States President Donald Trump thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on the 244th anniversary of American Independence Day.

Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.” To which Trump replied: “Thank you my friend. America loves India!”

This comes as the US and India witness a deepening bond especially after Trump’s visit to India earlier this year and their escalating tension with China. Trump attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster also extended wishes to the Americans on the occasion of the country’s 244th Independence Day.“From all of us at the U.S. Mission in India, we wish our United States of America a very Happy 244th Birthday! #IndependenceDay #4thofJuly,” Juster tweeted on Saturday.