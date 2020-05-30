American pharma company Pfizer claims COVID-19 vaccine would be ready by October end

Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, speculates that a Covid-19 vaccine would hit the market by the end of October 2020, Times of Israel reported.

The CEO of the pharma company Albert Bourla said: “If things go well, and the stars are aligned, we will have enough evidence of safety and efficacy so that we can… have a vaccine around the end of October.”

Pfizer has collaborated with a German firm Biontech to experiment the several possible vaccines in Europe and the United States, said the report.

Besides this, the report mentioned AstraZeneca, in partnership with the University of Oxford, is also working to develop a vaccine and expects at least one could be ready by the end of 2020.

"The hope of many people is that we will have a vaccine, hopefully several, by the end of this year,” Pascal Soriot, head of AstraZeneca, was quoted in the report as saying.

He, however, said that “we are running against time". The deadly virus has killed over 358,000 people and infected more than 5 million worldwide so far.

The report also stressed on the fact that the development and distribution of vaccine would be daunting as 15 billion doses are estimated to be required to contain the pandemic.

More than 100 labs across the world are working to develop a vaccine against the deadly virus. Of these, ten have made to the clinical trial stage.