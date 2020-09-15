Anthony Fauci recommends Vitamin D and C supplements to boost immunity

Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US, said that taking certain health supplements will boost immunity, as per the report by Health.

In an exclusive interview with Jennifer Garner, actress, producer, and entrepreneur, on Instagram Live, Fauci said: “If you're deficient in Vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking Vitamin D supplements.”

Fauci also recommended Vitamin C supplements as they are the source of antioxidants.

“The other vitamin that people take is Vitamin C because it’s a good antioxidant, so if people want to take a gram or so of Vitamin C, that would be fine,” he noted.

When Garner asked Fauci if he recommends spinach, elderberry, or other supplements for better immune system, Fauci said: “The answer, to the dismay of many, is no,” he said.

Vitamin D benefits

Scientists and researchers have recommended Vitamin D to stimulate immune responses. The researchers stated that Vitamin D supplements can decrease the rate of ICU admissions due to Covid-19, as per the previous report.

However, Vitamin D supplementation results in greater loss in total bone mineral density in women than in men, finds a study published in ‘Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’.

Vitamin C benefits

The National Institute of Health, in a statement, said that Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that’s naturally present in some foods, like oranges, strawberries, broccoli, and tomatoes. Vitamin C is L-ascorbic acid, an antioxidant that “plays an important role in immune function.

Dr Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Health there is “more data for vitamin D,” there is some research to support taking vitamin C supplements, too.