Antibodies can ward off Covid for at least four months: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

The study was conducted by the Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics

A new report on immune responses suggested that antibodies can ward off the novel coronavirus for at least four months after the diagnosis, quashing the earlier reports of antibodies fading quickly after the recovery, Associated Press reported.

The study was conducted by the Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics. It is a subsidiary of the US biotech company Amgen. The biotech company has numerous hospitals, universities, and health officials located in Iceland.

The researchers carried out their study in over 30,000 people in Iceland and consider it the most extensive examination of the immune system response to SARS-CoV-2 to date.

This also gives hope for the future vaccine against the virus.

The authors mentioned in their study published in the New England Journal of Medicine: “Our results indicate that antiviral antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 did not decline within 4 months after diagnosis.

They added: “We estimate that the risk of death from infection was 0.3 per cent and that 44 per cent of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Iceland were not diagnosed by qPCR.”

