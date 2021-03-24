World

AP journalist Thein Zaw says he’s being released in Myanmar

PTI Yangon | Updated on March 24, 2021

Zaw one of nine media workers taken into custody during the February 27 street protest in Yangon, and held without bail; about 20 more journalists remain behind bars

Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering a protest against the coup in Myanmar, told his family he has been informed he is being released from detention on Wednesday.

He has not yet left custody but was expected to be released soon. There was no official confirmation of his release.

He had been charged with violating a public order law that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.

Thein Zaw was one of nine media workers taken into custody during the February 27 street protest in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and had been held without bail. About 40 journalists have been detained or charged since the February 1 coup, roughly half of whom remain behind bars.

Published on March 24, 2021

Myanmar
