Covid-19: Apple suppliers suspend production in Shanghai due to lockdown

Apple suppliers have suspended production in Shanghai and the nearby city of Kunshan to comply with government regulations. China has been reinforcing strict lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assembly of iPhones, iPads, and Macs are likely to be affected due to production halt by three major suppliers.

Pegatron, which assembles 20 to 30 per cent of all iPhones, announced in a stock exchange filing the suspension of operations at its two production sites. These are Pegatron’s only iPhone manufacturing bases, as its new plant in India is yet to commerce operations , Nikkei Asia said.

XDA developers reported that it would create a noticeable impact on Apple and iPhone customers.

Quanta, the MacBook maker, told Nikkei Asia that the company halted production at its manufacturing site in the Songjiang district of Shanghai in April. The iPad and notebook manufacturer, Compal Electronics, has also suspended activities at its Kunshan facilities, 9to5Mac reported.