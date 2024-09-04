Following a businessline report on Ministry of Defence (MoD) cautioning industry associations to discourage their respective firms from doing business with three firms accused of using counterfeit Chinese components in their drones, the Indian Army on Wednesday said a mechanism is being put together to prevent imports of parts from inimical countries and their usage in military products that have security implications.

Addressing media for the upcoming ‘HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2’ and ‘HIMTECH-2024’ events designed to harness military technologies for operations in high altitude areas, Additional Director General (ADG), Army Design Bureau (ADB), Major General CS Mann said: “It’s a very live issue. You are aware that the government has taken actions on this. There are methods being evolved on how to exactly identify the Chinese components and not permit them to be part of the equipment.”

Major General Mann said this following query from reporters on two businessline exclusive reports, published on August 27, carrying headlines; “Defence Ministry Warns India Inc against use of Chinese parts in drones” and “Army puts on hold acquisition of 200 drones from Dhaksha Unmanned System”.

The ADG of the ADB informed that deliberations are on – both in the MoD and its Department of Defence Production – and appropriate methodology of ascertaining this will come into effect.

Underlining complexities to narrow down to systems and components getting imported from inimical countries, Mann said China is part of a global supply chain and sometimes it is difficult for the industry to figure out.

As reported earlier, the ADG accepted that “there is concern in electronic parts, where there is potential of data being transferred” to China.

“We are finding out methods on how to overcome this. Because supply chains are dependent on Chinese components. Various methods are being deliberated and we will come up with a framework,” the Major General affirmed.

He, however, said he cannot give timelines on when the policy would be ready as it will require multiple approvals. “The endeavour is to do it at the earliest,” he remarked to queries when the policy would be in place.

Letters to industries bodies

On June 25, this year, the DDP wrote letters to industry bodies, FICCI, Assocham and CII’s Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), asking them to “sensitise” and “caution” associated manufacturers from procuring items from companies using Chinese spare parts for making drones in India.

In that letter, the DDP revealed, “It has come to the notice of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, that Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd; Sky Industries, Gandhinagar; and Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd are reportedly engaged in selling/supply of UAVs/drones to Indian Defence Forces which include assembly and integration of Chinese components.”

The newspaper, separately reported that the Indian Army has put on hold an order for 200 logistic drones from Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Ltd following allegations that the private firm was ripping off Chinese components.

Both the firms had denied using Chinese spares in their drones.

Meanwhile, HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 will take place at Wari La, near Leh, a part of the Union Territory of Ladakh bordering China, for two days starting from September 17. The event will give an opportunity to the Indian drone industry to showcase the capabilities for high altitude areas, said the Army.

It will be followed by HIMTECH-2024 on September 20-21, 2024, which has been conceptualised to discuss, demonstrate and discover new avenues for development, incorporation and cross pollination of technology, ideas and innovations with focus on harnessing military technologies for high attitude areas.

