Astra shot doesn’t thwart South Africa variant, show study data

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
AstraZeneca Plc’s embattled coronavirus vaccine didn’t offer much protection against mild disease caused by the variant that emerged in South Africa in a study that prompted the country to seek other immunisations last month.
The vaccine had an efficacy of just 10 per cent against the variant strain, according to the study published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. There were no instances of severe disease in either the group that received two injections of the vaccine or the one that got dummy shots.
Also read: Vir Biotechnology, GSK to seek emergency use nod for Covid-19 antibody therapy
The study didn’t answer the bigger question facing the vaccine: whether it protected patients against severe illness and hospitalisation, in part because participants in the trial were young. The only serious side effect noted — another key indicator as European countries investigate reports of blood clots — was a high fever after the first dose.
South Africa paused the vaccine’s roll-out after some preliminary data from the study was released last month. The data released on Tuesday was more detailed and its publication in a medical journal indicates it was peer-reviewed.
The study involved about 2,000 participants who had a median age of 30. Older people are generally more hard-hit by the infection.
The vaccine prevented about 22 per cent of all mild to moderate Covid-19 cases. About 93 per cent of cases in the trial were caused by the South African variant. Determining the level of efficacy against the strain was a secondary goal of the study.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...