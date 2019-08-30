Australia downgrades outlook for Great Barrier Reef to ‘very poor’

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
The long-term outlook for Australia’s Great Barrier Reef was downgraded to “very poor” for the first time on Friday by the official agency charged with managing the world heritage site.
In its latest five-yearly report on the health of the world’s largest coral reef, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority singled out rising sea temperatures due to climate change as the biggest threat to the giant organism. “The significant and large-scale impacts from record-breaking sea surface temperatures have resulted in coral reef habitat transitioning from poor to very poor condition,” the government agency said.
It said “strong and effective management actions are urgent at global, regional and local scales” to rescue the 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site. “The Reef is core to Australia’s identity and improving its outlook is critical,” it said, adding that in addition to countering climate change, further action was needed to halt the run-off of agricultural pollutants into reef areas. “The window of opportunity to improve the reef’s long-term future is now,” it said.
The conservative Australian government has faced criticism from environmentalists for favouring an expansion of its massive coal mining and export industry over action to curb climate change. Friday’s reef report coincided with the release of new government data showing that Australia’s emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for climate change continued a four-year rising trend during the first half of 2019.
The government insists it is nevertheless meeting its emissions targets as set under international protocols, including the Paris climate agreement, and argues that Australia’s total greenhouse gas output remains far below that of major polluting nations. “This report calls out climate change as the biggest threat to the reef,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley acknowledged at the release of the outlook report.
But she added, “We are taking the action that we’re required to do under our Paris agreements.” Environmentalists said the latest reef outlook put new pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his support for expanding production of coal, Australia’s biggest export.
“Australia must do its fair share in the global effort to tackle climate pollution. That means moving on from digging up and burning coal and gas for our energy,” said Kelly O’Shanassy, CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation.
The United Nations had asked to receive the latest update on the reef’s health by December so that it can determine whether the site can retain its world heritage status when UNESCO next considers the issue in 2020.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...