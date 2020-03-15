World

Australia to isolate all international arrivals to tackle coronavirus

PTI Sydney | Updated on March 15, 2020 Published on March 15, 2020

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country would face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight (1300 GMT Sunday).

Morrison also said all cruise ships would be banned entirely and that he expects “visitor traffic will dry up very very very quickly.”

“If your mate has been to Bali and they come back, and they turn up at work, and they are sitting next to you, well they will be committing an offence,” Morrison said.

Australia has detected 269 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far, with a large number of new cases now coming from the United States, Morrison said, describing the country as a “major source”.

Published on March 15, 2020
Australia
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland