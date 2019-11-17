Australia wildfires set to worsen as dry storms, wind hit

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Wildfires ravaging Australia’s parched east and west coasts are set to worsen as lightning strikes from dry storms combine with rising temperatures and winds to aggravate conditions for firefighters already struggling with more than 100 blazes.
Fifty-six fires were burning in New South Wales as of Sunday morning with 27 yet to be contained, the state Rural Fire Service said. In Queensland, the Darling Downs and Granite Belt regions face extreme danger, with about 70 fires across the state.
Were saying to those people in the firing line, particularly in Queensland and northern New South Wales, to act accordingly, to plan and to prepare to get out, David Littleproud, a Federal government minister whose portfolio includes drought and natural disasters, said Sunday. Were expecting the winds to pick up later today and obviously that will intensify with the dry fuel load.
Four people have been killed and more than 300 homes razed in New South Wales, while an estimated 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush have burned in what have been early and extraordinarily fierce wildfires for the southern hemispheres spring. That’s sparked debate on whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison is doing enough to curb emissions and whether climate change is worsening the fire season in what is already the worlds driest inhabited continent.
Western Australia declared catastrophic fire ratings for some districts on Sunday after the state capital, Perth, had its hottest November day since records began in 1897, with the temperature reaching 40.4 degrees (104.7) Fahrenheit on Saturday.
Back on the east coast, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a severe heatwave for the second half of the week over the New South Wales ranges, slopes, central west and the Australian Capital Territory, the region including Canberra.
Crews overnight undertook backburning behind properties due to forecast elevated fire dangers today, the New South Wales RFS said. Backburning is where fires are deliberately lit and controlled to clear dry undergrowth.
Littleproud told Sky News that dry storms overnight saw lightning strikes start fires in Queensland and said he had grave concerns about more of them predicted in the afternoon. A dry storm produces thunder and lightning, but most or all of its precipitation evaporates before reaching the ground.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
It helps build a bigger corpus for your goals as your investible surplus increases
Cost advantages and strong presence in the North and the East justify premium valuation
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...