World

Australian journalist detained on suspison of endangering security, says China

Reuters BEIJING | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

An Australian journalist for Chinese state television who was detained last month is suspected of carrying out illegal activities that endanger the country's security, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Cheng, a high-profile business anchor on CGTN, an English-language channel, was detained three weeks ago, and videos of her had been removed from Chinese websites.

“The Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security, and compulsory measures have been taken, and an investigation is underway by the relevant authority,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

His comments were Beijing's first explaining Cheng's detention.

“Now this case is being handled according to law and Cheng's legitimate rights, and interests are fully guaranteed,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, two Australian correspondents returned to their country after being rushed out of China for their safety after they had been banned from leaving the country until they answered questions about Cheng.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 08, 2020
China
freedom of the press
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.