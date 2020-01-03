World

Australian PM Scott Morrison might cancel India trip

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he may cancel his planned visit to India as deadly wildfires continue to sweep through Australia.

Morrison, who was criticized for taking an unannounced family vacation to Hawaii before Christmas, told reporters Friday he was not currently inclined to go ahead with the visit later this month.

